Jose Mourinho Defends Real Madrid Players and Explains Arda Güler Substitution After Shock Defeat to Real Betis

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho offered a measured assessment of his side following their 1–0 setback against Real Betis at Estadio de La Cartuja, addressing key moments involving Arda Güler, Kylian Mbappé, and young forward Carlos Espí.

The defeat marked Mourinho’s first league loss since returning to the Los Blancos bench, as Troy Parrott’s 81st-minute header and a stoppage-time penalty save by Álvaro Valles against Mbappé sealed all three points for the hosts.

Güler Substitution Driven by Yellow Card Caution

Despite an outstanding individual performance from Arda Güler—who created a match-high seven chances in his 64 minutes on the pitch—Mourinho explained that the decision to withdraw the Turkish playmaker was strictly precautionary:

“It was difficult to substitute Arda because he was playing so well,” Mourinho explained. “I don’t understand how Arda got a yellow card in the first half, and once he was booked, it was difficult to leave him out there because Betis players are cleverer at influencing refereeing decisions.”

Support for Mbappé and Praise for Young Talent Espí

Mourinho refused to pin blame on Kylian Mbappé after the French forward saw his 92nd-minute penalty effort saved by Valles. He reiterated that spot-kicks are a shared responsibility, taking a collective stance on the late drama.

The Portuguese tactician also took time to highlight the impact of 20-year-old forward Carlos Espí, whose late equalizer was ruled out for a marginal offside decision:

Promising Cameo: Espí entered in the closing stages and found the net with a sharp finish before VAR confirmation.

Mourinho’s Verdict: “Espí is a lad with great potential who will go from strength to strength because he’s humble, hard-working, and keen to learn,” said Mourinho. “I couldn’t be happier with him.”

“Betis Played for the Draw and Hit the Jackpot”

Summing up the match flow, Mourinho argued that Real Madrid dominated the bulk of chance creation despite the scoreline:

“Betis had a few counter-attacks, but the game belonged to Madrid. We created a lot of chances and their goalkeeper made three or four impressive saves. Congratulations to Betis, who played for a draw and hit the jackpot.”

Real Madrid will look to bounce back immediately as they shift focus toward their UEFA Champions League opener against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabéu.