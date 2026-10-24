Jose Mourinho Makes Arda Güler Decision Ahead of Real Madrid Clásico Clash with Barcelona

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has finalized his tactical outline for Sunday’s highly anticipated El Clásico against Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou, with Turkish starlet Arda Güler guaranteed a starting berth across all strategic scenarios.

Reports published by Sabah indicate that while Mourinho is evaluating three distinct tactical setups, Güler’s inclusion remains a non-negotiable anchor in the Portuguese manager’s plans.

Güler Guaranteed in All Three Tactical Scenarios

Mourinho has already locked down nine guaranteed starters for the trip to Catalonia, including Thibaut Courtois, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Ousmane Diomande, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Kylian Mbappé, and Güler:

The primary tactical variable hinges on the right-back position, where choosing between Denzel Dumfries, Trent Alexander-Arnold, or shifting Valverde will dictate Güler’s precise positioning.

If Valverde is deployed at right-back, Güler will operate as the central playmaker behind Mbappé, flanked by Endrick or Bernardo Silva on the right wing.

Should Dumfries or Alexander-Arnold start at right-back, Güler will either drift to his favored right-wing channel or stay central with Valverde partnering Tchouaméni in the double pivot.

Rising Stature at the Santiago Bernabéu

Güler’s guaranteed inclusion reflects his meteoric trajectory in Madrid, where his market valuation recently hit €100 million following a string of decisive continental performances.

The 21-year-old Turkish international has already amassed 21 goals and 30 assists in 123 total appearances for Los Blancos, establishing himself as an indispensable creative pillar in big-match environments.

With Real Madrid aiming to claim top spot in La Liga on Sunday evening, Güler’s tactical versatility will be central to dismantling Barcelona’s defensive unit at Camp Nou.