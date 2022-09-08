Juan Mata moves to Galatasaray after leaving Man Utd, joins Mauro Icardi and three other players

Juan Mata has found a new club 98 days after leaving Manchester United. The 34-year-old joined Galatasaray on a transfer deadline move.

Mata ended up joining Mauro Icardi from PSG, Yusuf Demir from Rapid Vienna, Mathias Ross from Aalborg and Milot Rashica from Norwich City.

The Lions signed a total of five players on transfer deadline day.

Mata joins Galatasaray as a free agent. The experienced midfielder arrived in Istanbul today and will undergo his medical before officially putting pen to paper.

📸 Transfer görüşmelerine başladığımız Juan Manuel Mata Garcia, İstanbul’da! pic.twitter.com/UTscDN3hBw — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 8, 2022

Icardi meanwhile joined Galatasaray on loan from PSG, the Argentina international also arrived in Istanbul yesterday and was greeted by a large crowd at the airport.

📸 Transfer görüşmelerine başladığımız Mauro Icardi, İstanbul'da! pic.twitter.com/BocATs6HS2 — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 7, 2022

Demir and Ross also arrived in Istanbul earlier today.

📸 Transfer görüşmelerine başladığımız Yusuf Demir ve Mathias Ross Jensen, İstanbul'a geldiler! pic.twitter.com/i6vpMDc0ex — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 7, 2022

Rashica was last to arrive, joining on a loan move from Championship outfit Norwich City.

📸 Transfer görüşmelerine başladığımız Milot Rashica, sabah erken saatlerde İstanbul’a geldi! pic.twitter.com/mCttIc5jiY — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 8, 2022

The Lions have had a busy summer having already signed Lucas Torreira from Arsenal for £5.5m.

Dries Mertens also joined on a free, transfer while Sergio Oliveira, Fredrik Midtsjo and Leo Dubois also made moves to the Yellow-Reds.

Galatasaray will not compete in European competition football this season after a poor campaign last term.

The Lions are currently just three points behind league leaders Besiktas in the Super Lig table.