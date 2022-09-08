Juan Mata moves to Galatasaray after leaving Man Utd, joins Mauro Icardi and three other players

By
Emre Sarigul
-

Juan Mata has found a new club 98 days after leaving Manchester United. The 34-year-old joined Galatasaray on a transfer deadline move.

Mata ended up joining Mauro Icardi from PSG, Yusuf Demir from Rapid Vienna, Mathias Ross from Aalborg and Milot Rashica from Norwich City.

The Lions signed a total of five players on transfer deadline day.

Mata joins Galatasaray as a free agent. The experienced midfielder arrived in Istanbul today and will undergo his medical before officially putting pen to paper.

Icardi meanwhile joined Galatasaray on loan from PSG, the Argentina international also arrived in Istanbul yesterday and was greeted by a large crowd at the airport.

Demir and Ross also arrived in Istanbul earlier today.

Rashica was last to arrive, joining on a loan move from Championship outfit Norwich City.

The Lions have had a busy summer having already signed Lucas Torreira from Arsenal for £5.5m.

Dries Mertens also joined on a free, transfer while Sergio Oliveira, Fredrik Midtsjo and Leo Dubois also made moves to the Yellow-Reds.

Galatasaray will not compete in European competition football this season after a poor campaign last term.

The Lions are currently just three points behind league leaders Besiktas in the Super Lig table.

 