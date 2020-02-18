Juventus Ace Receives FIFA 20 Stat Boost Despite Suffering Long-Term Injury

Juventus ace Merih Demiral has received an increase in his FIFA 20 rating following a string of impressive performances earlier in this season.

The Turkey international managed to break into Juventus’ starting eleven and lead Turkey to Euro 2020.

However, the powerful centre-backs development was cut short when he suffered a long-term knee injury.

Demiral isn’t expected to return to first-team football this season and is likely to miss Euro 2020 as well.

His performances, however, did not go unnoticed by the FIFA 20 researchers.

Demiral’s rating was increased from 74 to 77 in the games most recent update. The increase means Demiral goes from being a silver-rated player to golden.

Demiral averaged 4.75 aerial duels won per 90 minutes in Serie A this season. The 21-year-old will miss out when Juventus take on SPAL in the Serie A this weekend.

Juventus currently sit at the top of Serie A with 57 points after 24 games, a point ahead of title rivals Lazio.