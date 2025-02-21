Juventus Could Be Forced to Sell Kenan Yildiz After Rejecting Chelsea Bid

Juventus’s hold on young star Kenan Yildiz appears tenuous as the club faces a battle to secure a Champions League spot.

Italian media sources suggest the Bianconeri may be forced to sell the highly-rated forward if they fail to qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

Juventus’s minimum objective this season is a top-four finish in Serie A, a feat that would guarantee them a share of the substantial financial rewards that come with Champions League participation – estimated at a minimum of €65m for the 2025-26 season.

Currently, the Turin giants sit fourth, level on points with Lazio, leaving their Champions League hopes hanging in the balance.

Failure to secure a Champions League berth could have significant repercussions for both manager Thiago Motta and the club’s transfer activity.

Gazzetta reported that Juventus would consider selling Yildiz for a fee of at least €80-90m should they miss out on the lucrative Champions League prize money.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Gazzetta reveals that Juventus previously rejected a €60m bid from Chelsea for Yildiz last summer.

However, their resolve may be tested again if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The Turkish international is reportedly not entirely satisfied with his current role within the team, where he is often deployed as a left winger with defensive responsibilities.

His recent bench appearances, coupled with a public reprimand from Motta for wearing a neck warmer during a Champions League warm-up against PSV, suggest a growing tension.

Yildiz and his father-agent are exploring their options.

Reports have emerged of a recent meeting between the striker’s representative and influential agent Jorge Mendes, further indicating a potential summer move.

The coming months will be crucial in determining whether Yildiz remains in Turin or becomes the latest star to depart due to financial pressures.