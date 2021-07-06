Juventus could be prepared to let Everton sign defender on loan but would prefer €40m transfer fee

Juventus could be prepared to let Everton sign Merih Demiral on loan according to Calcio Mercato.

Per the source, Demiral wants to leave Juventus and the Italian giants are prepared for the Turkey international to leave.

READ: The Story Behind Merih Demiral Picking The No 28 Juventus Shirt Revealed

The Bianconeri would prefer to sell defender for €40m but could be open to a loan move or an exchange.

With Chiellini, Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt ahead of him in the pecking order Demiral is keen on joining a club where he will play regular first-team football.

Demiral did make 15 league appearances for Juve but his season was disrupted by injuries.

Juventus will reportedly meet with Demiral’s representatives to discuss his future.

Demiral’s agent wants a mandate to open the doors for an ‘easy transfer’ this summer.

The Toffees have been closely linked with the powerful defender and the latest development could come as a transfer boost for the Merseyside club.

Demiral is currently on holiday after a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign with Turkey which saw the national team exit in the group stage.

The 1.90m tall defender joined Juventus from Sassuolo on a €19m move in 2019 and does still have another