Juventus drop Merih Demiral from UEFA Champions League squad

Turkey international centre-back Merih Demiral has been removed from Juventus’ UEFA Champions League squad.

The 21-year-old suffered knee ligament injury in January and had to undergo surgery. Demiral isn’t expected to return to first-team football until next season.

Juventus have subsequently removed Demiral from their Champions League team and have replaced him with Giorgio Chiellini.

Chiellini missed the first half of the season due to a knee injury but is expected to return to first-team training later this month.

Meanwhile Sami Khedira remains in the squad, despite his injury. Juve take on Lyon in the last 16, with the first leg set to be played in France on February 26.

Unfortunately for Turkey, Demiral is expected to miss this summers Euro 2020.

The combative centre-back played a key role in the Crescent-Stars qualification, playing alongside Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu in defence.

Demiral made five Serie A appearances for Juventus prior to his knee-injury.

Juventus Champions League list: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Pjanic, Khedira, Ronaldo, Ramsey, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Higuain, Rugani, Rabiot, Bentancur, Pinsoglio, Bernardeschi, Buffon