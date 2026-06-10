Juventus Issue Firm Refusal to Arsenal Following Transfer Approach for Kenan Yıldız

Newly crowned Premier League champions Arsenal have reportedly seen their initial approach for Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız firmly rebuffed, with the Italian club signaling that the player remains entirely central to their future plans.

Despite securing the domestic league title and reaching the UEFA Champions League final over the course of the 2025/26 campaign, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and newly appointed sporting director Andrea Berta are actively working to future-proof their attacking options ahead of the upcoming season.

Gunners Seek Left-Wing Reinforcements

Arsenal’s interest in the 21-year-old forward comes amid potential impending changes to the club’s frontline depth. According to updates published by The Athletic, the North London team identified Yıldız as an ideal candidate to reinforce their left-wing vacancy.

The club currently faces structural uncertainty regarding its senior options on the left flank:

Leandro Trossard: The Belgian international continues to draw significant interest from Süper Lig side Beşiktaş, Atlético Madrid, and multiple Saudi Pro League organizations.

Gabriel Martinelli: The Brazilian winger has reportedly caught the attention of European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Yıldız enjoyed an exceptional individual breakout campaign in Italy during the 2025/26 season. Operating predominantly from the left wing, his statistical contributions underscored his rising profile across European football.

Kenan Yıldız: 2025/26 Campaign Statistics

Competition Type Appearances Goals Scored Assists Provided

All Competitions (Juventus) 47 11 10

High Praise for the Juventus Attacker

Yıldız’s rapid development has drawn substantial praise from respected figures within Italian football. Former Manchester United and Italian international forward Giuseppe Rossi lauded the young attacker’s maturity, calling his direct impact comparable to other world-class generational talents.

“He is a phenomenon who plays with the maturity of a seasoned veteran,” Rossi noted during an analysis with TuttoMercatoWeb. “He attempts beautiful plays strictly for the benefit of the collective, making him the absolute focal point of the team.”

Juventus Stand Firm Despite Missing Out on Top European Spots

Despite Arsenal’s exploratory enquiry, the hierarchy in Turin responded in clear, uncompromising terms. Juventus have communicated that the versatile attacker is absolutely unavailable for transfer under any circumstances this summer.

This rigid stance persists despite Juventus facing a campaign without Champions League football next season. Football transfer analyst Fabrizio Romano further substantiated the reports, confirming that a departure was never evaluated by the Italian club. Juventus proactively protected their asset by securing a long-term contract extension with Yıldız earlier this year, solidifying his status as an untouchable cornerstone of their sporting project moving forward.