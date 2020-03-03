Juventus prepare new contract offer for in-demand star despite long term injury

Juventus are planning to extend Merih Demiral’s contract despite the Turkey international incurring a serious knee injury earlier this year.

Demiral has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The 21-year-old is expected to miss Turkey’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer.

READ: The Story Behind Merih Demiral Picking The No 28 Juventus Shirt Revealed

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are however looking to tie Demiral down to a new contract at the end of the season.

Per the source, the club has reassured the defender that he is a part of their long-term plans.

Arsenal are among several clubs who have been linked with a move for Demiral in recent months.

Demiral currently has four years remaining on his contract with the Serie A champions.

The Turkey international joined for £16 million last summer and made five league appearances prior to his injury.

Juventus are back in action tomorrow evening when they take on AC Milan in the Coppa Italia. Maurizio Sarri’s side’s next Serie A fixture is up against Bologna this weekend.