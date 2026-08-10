Juventus Stance Clear as Arsenal Learn Price Tag for Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal have been delivered a decisive response in their pursuit of Kenan Yıldız, with Juventus informing the Gunners that the 21-year-old Turkish playmaker is completely “untouchable” this summer according to Tutto Juve.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been actively surveying options to reinforce the left flank of their attack after missing out on Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior, who opted to sign a long-term contract extension in Spain. Reports out of Italy indicated that Arsenal had installed Yıldız at the top of their target list, but the Serie A giants have closed the door on a potential transfer.

Key Transfer Takeaways

Untouchable Status: Juventus chiefs have designated Yıldız as the foundational cornerstone of their future project. The 21-year-old sports the club’s symbolic No. 10 shirt, and board members have no intention of sanctioning his departure.

Massive Price Barrier: While Juventus maintain a strict non-sale stance, reports indicate that only an eye-watering proposal comfortably exceeding €100 million (£86m) would even tempt the club to sit down at the negotiating table.

Long-Term Security: Having penned a contract extension keeping him in Turin through 2030, Juventus possess complete structural leverage over the player’s future.

Arsenal Shift Focus in Search for Frontline Reinforcement

With Juventus refusing to entertain offers for their golden boy, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta are being forced to evaluate alternative wide targets ahead of the transfer deadline.

Yıldız enjoyed an exceptional campaign in Serie A last term, registering 17 goal contributions across all competitions and establishing himself as one of Europe’s premier young talents. However, with Turin decision-makers unwilling to compromise, Arsenal must now pivot elsewhere to secure their desired attacking additions.