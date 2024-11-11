Juventus Star Yildiz Honors Del Piero with Derby Goal

Kenan Yildiz dedicated his goal in Juventus’ 2-2 draw against Torino to Alex Del Piero on the Italian legend’s 50th birthday.

The young Turkish starlet scored a crucial header to level the score, showcasing his talent and potential. His celebration, a tongue-out gesture, was a tribute to his idol Del Piero.

“I am very, very happy for this goal. This one is for Alex, thank you for everything, happy birthday! I also thank the team, we are doing really well,” Kenan Yildiz told Sky Sport Italia.

Yildiz’s performance, along with contributions from Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso, helped Juventus secure a valuable point in the Derby della Mole. Cambiaso, in particular, impressed with his energetic display and assist for Weah’s goal.

“He is doing really well, the most important thing is to help your teammates and he is doing that. He is a fantastic lad, with great talent, he just has to keep going like that,” he said.

As Juventus continue their push for a top-four finish in Serie A, Yildiz and Cambiaso are emerging as key players for the future. Their performances against Torino highlighted their potential and their ability to contribute to the team’s success.

Yildiz has been in impressive form for Juventus this season.

The 19-year-old has scored four goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season.

The forward will join the Turkish national team next for international duty. Yildiz has 16 international caps and one goal for the Turkish national team.

Turkey will face Wales next at home on Saturday 16 November and then take on Montenegro away on Tuesday 19 November.