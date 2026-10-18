Juventus Target December Return for Kenan Yıldız as Rehabilitation Progresses

Juventus have established early December as the target timeframe for Kenan Yıldız’s return to first-team action, with medical staff taking a cautious approach to the 21-year-old’s recovery following foot surgery.

According to updates from TuttoJuve, the Turkish international is progressing smoothly through his structured rehabilitation program in Turin. Yıldız was sidelined in late August after suffering a severe foot injury during Juventus’s Serie A opening fixture against Frosinone, which required corrective surgery and an estimated three-month recovery window.

Rehabilitation Progress & Medical Timeline

Having completed initial recovery work in Germany, Yıldız returned to Juventus’s Continassa training complex to step up his physical conditioning:

Medical evaluations following the matchday one injury dictated surgical intervention, ruling the playmaker out of domestic fixtures and Türkiye’s Autumn Nations League campaign.

Barring unexpected physical setbacks, technical staff expect Yıldız to rejoin full group training in late November before targeting a matchday squad return in early December.

Juventus executives have emphasized that the forward will not be rushed back prematurely, prioritizing total structural recovery over an expedited return.

Tactical Importance for Juventus

Yıldız’s absence has left a noticeable creative void in Juventus’s front line, where his spatial movement and individual ball-carrying had established him as an indispensable component of the attacking structure.

While the Bianconeri continue to navigate a heavy autumn fixture list, securing Yıldız’s full fitness for the winter run-in remains a high priority for the club hierarchy.