Juventus Target Fenerbahçe Goalkeeper Ederson as Turkish Giants Set €25m Price Tag

Seeking to optimize their summer budget, Turkish Süper Lig powerhouses Fenerbahçe have set a strict €25 million valuation on Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson amid mounting interest from European giants, most notably Serie A powerhouses Juventus, according to Sabah.

After a massive recruitment drive that secured high-profile additions like Mason Greenwood, Nathan Aké, and Vedat Muriqi, Fenerbahçe’s board is aiming to balance their books through high-yield player departures. Ederson, who remains a highly marketable asset on the continent, has been identified as a prime candidate to generate significant transfer revenue.

Juventus Lead the Race for the Brazilian

Although no official, written bid has landed on the table at Samandıra, Juventus have emerged as the most prominent suitor tracking the 33-year-old shot-stopper.

The Italian outfit is reportedly preparing to take concrete steps to test Fenerbahçe’s resolve. However, any transfer remains contingent on matching the Turkish side’s €25 million demand—a fee that would represent a massive profit for the club on a player they purchased from Manchester City for €11 million.

A Shaky First Year and Demands for a Change

Despite the high-profile nature of his move from England, Ederson’s debut campaign in Istanbul was marred by mixed reviews and criticism. He clocked 36 appearances for the Yellow Canaries, keeping 13 clean sheets and conceding 35 goals across all competitions.

Behind the scenes, the player’s representative has reportedly communicated a desire for a change of scenery, while Brazilian media outlets have highlighted Ederson’s eagerness to seal a departure from Istanbul this summer.

Pre-Season Return on the Horizon

Following his inclusion in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad—where he did not log any tournament minutes—Ederson is currently completing his mandatory post-tournament vacation.

His summer leave is scheduled to expire on July 18, at which point he is expected to report back to Samandıra to join pre-season training with his teammates. Whether he remains in Turkey long enough to feature in the club’s upcoming European qualifying fixtures, however, depends entirely on how quickly European suitors act on Fenerbahçe’s multi-million euro price tag.