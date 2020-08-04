Kahveci believes Basaksehir can knock out Manchester United in next round of Europa League

Irfan Can Kahveci believes that Basaksehir can knock Manchester United out of the next round of the Europa League.

The Istanbul outfit will face United in the quarter-finals should the Premier League outfit make it past LASK.

United won the first-leg 5-0 so they are favorites to progress to the next round.

Basaksehir meanwhile, take on Copenhagen in the second-leg with a slender 1-0 aggregate lead.

The Super Lig champions will face the Red Devils if they both make it through to the quarter-final stage.

Kahveci was asked about the prospect of facing United and what he thought their chances were.

The Turkey international said it would be a tough game but he sees no reason why Basaksehir can’t eliminate United from the competition.

“God willing we can win, I don’t see why not,” Kahveci said.

“All along our slogan has been, it’s difficult but not impossible.

“But first of all we have Copenhagen to deal with so let us not get ahead of ourselves.

“It would be great to face United and put our name on the map.”

Basaksehir won the Super Lig title for the first time this season becoming the sixth different side to win the championship.

The Istanbul minnows upset the odds to life the league title and will compete in the Champions League next season.

They are the only Turkish side left in European competition this season.

Kahveci played a key role for Basaksehir this term scoring six goals and providing five assists in all competitions in 38 appearances across all competitions.