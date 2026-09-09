Kartal Plans Mason Greenwood Shift to No. 10 for Roma Opener

Fenerbahçe head coach İsmail Kartal is weighing a bold tactical reshuffle that could see Mason Greenwood deployed in a central attacking midfield position for Thursday evening’s UEFA Champions League opener against AS Roma.

The match at the Chobani Stadyumu FB Şükrü Saracoğlu in Kadıköy marks the Istanbul club’s return to Europe’s premier competition proper after an 18-year hiatus. Following a 2–1 derby loss to rivals Beşiktaş over the weekend, Kartal has challenged his squad to respond with physical intensity and tactical discipline.

“We will be playing at home, and we must reflect our team identity on the pitch,” Kartal told his players during squad meetings ahead of the fixture. “Let us show that we are a good team. I want a team that fights, helps each other, and battles until the end.”

Tactical Shift Driven by Key Midfield Absences

Kartal’s consideration to move Greenwood into the ‘Number 10’ position stems directly from selection constraints in central areas:

Mattéo Guendouzi Suspended: The French international serves the first game of his European ban following post-match incidents in the play-off round against Lyon.

Marco Asensio Unfit: The Spanish playmaker has not yet achieved full match fitness following his recent arrival.

To compensate, Kartal plans to field a central defensive double pivot of N’Golo Kanté and İsmail Yüksek, positioning Greenwood directly behind striker Vedat Muriqi. Spanish referee Jesús Gil Manzano will officiate the clash in Istanbul.