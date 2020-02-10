Kasimpasa 0-3 Galatasaray: Lions Back In The Super Lig Title Race

Galatasaray beat Kasimpasa 3-0 at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday to close the gap with league leaders Sivasspor to just three points.

The Lions were pretty much ruled out of the title race a few weeks back but after winning five successive game they find themselves back in the running.

Having won the league title for the past two seasons the Yellow-Reds will be confident of their chances to keep pushing on.

Kasimpasa defender Meriah actually opened the scoring by putting the goal in his own net.

An Adem Buyuk brace on 22 and 41 minutes wrapped up all three points before half-time.

Adem Buyuk became the highest scoring Galatasaray player in the Super Lig this season as a result taking his overall tally to five goals.

It was also a memorable game for Fernando Muslera who kept his first clean sheet away to Kasimpasa.

Galatasaray have now beat Kasimpasa the last four times they have faced each other scoring three goals-per-game in the process.

Kasimpasa 0-3 Galatasaray

Stadium: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Referee: Mete Kalkavan, Ceyhun Sesigüzel, Esat Sancaktar

Kasımpaşa: Fatih Öztürk, Hadergjonaj, Meriah, Brecka, Haddadi, Tirpan, Tarkan Serbest (min. 81 Gohou), Aytaç Kara, Quaresma (min. 58 İlhan Depe), Ndongala (min. 65 Anıl Koç), Thiam

Galatasaray: Muslera, Mariano, Donk, Marcao, Saracchi (min. 4 Linnes), Seri (min. 80 Selçuk İnan), Lemina, Feghouli, Emre Akbaba (min. 65 Onyekuru), Ömer Bayram, Adem Büyük

Goals: min. 7 Meriah (Own Goal), min. 22 (Penalty) & 41 Adem Büyük (Galatasaray)

Yellow Cards: min. 20 Hadergjonaj, min. 60 Brecka (Kasımpaşa)