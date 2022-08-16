Kasimpasa 0-6 Fenerbahce: Yellow Canaries record first win of the season

Fenerbahce crushed fellow Istanbul outfit Kasimpasa 6-0 away from home on Monday in the Super Lig.

The Yellow Canaries recorded their first win this season. Joshua King opened the scoring on 8 minutes with Enner Valencia doubling the advantage on 34 minutes and Emre Mor giving his side a three-goal cushion heading into the halftime break.

Valencia bagged a brace in the second half and Arda Guler scored twice in the last minutes of the game to wrap up a memorable victory.

Newly appointed manager Jorge Jesus won his first game in charge of the Navy-Yellow Blues.

The victory moved Fenerbahce into 3rd place in the league table on four points.

The Istanbul giants will face Austria Wien next on Thursday in the Europa League playoff first-leg clash in Austria before the return leg in Istanbul the following Thursday.

Fenerbahce are in the Europa League playoff round after dropping out of the Champions League playoff stage after being eliminated by Dynamo Kiev.

The Yellow Canaries will face Adana Demirspor next in the league on Monday.