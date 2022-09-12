Kasimpasa 2-3 Galatasaray: Gomis strikes again

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Galatasaray beat Kasimpasa 3-2 away from home on Sunday to win their third Super Lig game in a row.

Transfer deadline day signings Juan Mata, Icardi and Ross did not feature but Yusuf Demir and Milot Rashica who joined on loan from Norwich City did make debuts.

Ounaes actually opened the scoring on 16 minutes putting the home side ahead but Bafetimbi Gomis equalized just a few minutes later after being setup by Yunus Akgun.

The 37-year-old now has four goals in four appearances for the Lions and has scored in his last two starts.

Kerem Akturkoglu bagged a second-half brace to secure the victory. Sadik Ciftpinar did end up scoring on 90 minutes but it ended up being nothing more than a consolation goal.

Galatasaray moved into third position following the victory, just one point behind Konyaspor who also won.

The Lions joined Besiktas on 13 points but the Black Eagles will go top of the table if they win their game in hand tonight against Basaksehir.

The Yellow-Reds will take on Konyaspor next at home on Friday in the Super Lig.