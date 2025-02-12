Kasimpasa Issue Statement Regarding Aston Villa Transfer – ‘Thank You Endlessly’

Kasımpaşa have announced that 18-year-old midfielder Yasin Özcan will join Premier League side Aston Villa at the end of the current season.

The talented young player, who has progressed through the Kasımpaşa youth system, will continue to play for his current club until the end of the season.

“Our player Yasin Özcan, who grew up in our infrastructure, always left his mark with the struggle he showed on the field and the unforgettable moments he gave us,” the club said in a statement.

“Thank you endlessly for every beautiful moment you added to us, the dedication you showed and the struggle you gave for our Kasımpaşa.

“We proudly announce that Yasin Özcan has transferred to Aston Villa, one of the English Premier League teams.”

Ozcan has made a significant impact on Kasımpaşa since making his professional debut at the age of 16.

He has scored four goals in 77 Super Lig appearances. He will become the second Turkish player to represent Aston Villa, following in the footsteps of Alpay Özalan.

