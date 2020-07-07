Kayserispor 3-1 Beşiktaş: Black Eagles suffer shock defeat

Besiktas suffered a shock 3-1 defeat in the Super Lig to relegation battlers Kayserispor at the Kadir Has Stadium.

The Black Eagles headed into the clash on the back of successive wins and had the chance to overtake rivals Galatasaray and move into 4th place.

The first-half ended goalless but Huseyin Acar opened the scoring for the home side on 51 minutes.

Atiba Hutchinson did equalise for Besiktas on 74 minutes but Acar bagged his brace soon after to put his side ahead against and Kravets wrapped up all three points on 86 minutes with Kayserispor’s third and final goal.

Bir serbes vuruş İki Gol…

Kayseri tarihe geçti… pic.twitter.com/FpMg0JGiU3 — Hes Kablo Kayserispor (@Kosecki_FAN) July 6, 2020

The victory was Kayserispor’s third in a row and moved them from the relegation zone into 14th place on 31 points.

Besiktas meanwhile, remain in 5th place on 50 points.

The Black-Whites are 13 points behind leaders Basaksehir putting them out of the title race.

However, due to Trabzonspor being suspended from European competition next season they would book a place in the Europa League even if they finish 5th.

Technically, a third-placed finish is still up for grabs as Sivasspor are just four points ahead.

Kayserispor 3-1 Beşiktaş

Stadium: Büyükşehir Belediyesi Kadir Has

Referee: Arda Kardeşler, Süleyman Özay, Mehmet Cem Hanoğlu

Hes Kablo Kayserispor: Lung, Kvrzic, Sapunaru, Diego, Lopes (Dk. 87 Emre Taşdemir), Djedje, Hasan Hüseyin Acar, Enver Cenk Şahin (min. 78 Rienstra), Campanharo, Henrique (min. 67 Stum), Kravets (min. 87 Aksel Aktaş)

Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu, Gökhan Gönül, Vida, Ruiz, Rıdvan Yılmaz (min. 62 Caner Erkin), Elneny, Hutchinson, Necip Uysal (min. 62 Boateng), Lens (min. 62 Nkoudou), Diaby (min. 84 Güven Yalçın), Burak Yılmaz

Goals: min. 51 & 83 Hasan Hüseyin Acar, min. 86 Kravets (Hes Kablo Kayserispor), min. 74 Hutchinson (Beşiktaş)

Yellow Cards: min. 47 Diaby (Beşiktaş), min. 53 Enver Cenk Şahin (Hes Kablo Kayserispor)