Kayserispor Secure Manchester United Talent Sam Mather on 2.5-Year Deal

Trendyol Süper Lig side Zecorner Kayserispor have officially bolstered their attacking ranks with the signing of promising English winger Sam Mather from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has committed his future to the Central Anatolian club, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the Kadir Has Stadium until the summer of 2028.

Strengthening the Offensive Line

In an official statement released via the club’s social media channels, Kayserispor confirmed the completion of the transfer and welcomed their new addition:

“A 2.5-year contract has been signed between our club and Sam Mather. We wish our new player every success under our glorious jersey.”

Mather, a versatile forward capable of playing on either flank, is seen as a vital reinforcement for head coach Radomir Đalović. The move is part of a broader recruitment drive by the club—now operating under the title sponsorship of Zecorner for the 2025-2026 season—to increase competition and depth in the final third.

From Old Trafford to Central Anatolia

A product of the famed Manchester United academy, Mather arrives in Turkey with a high pedigree. He was a prominent figure in the United side that lifted the FA Youth Cup in 2022 and gained valuable first-team experience during loan spells with Rochdale and Tranmere Rovers.

While a potential move to Kayseri reportedly collapsed in the final hours of the summer window, the “Anatolian Stars” remained persistent, finally securing their man this January for an undisclosed fee.

Tactical Outlook

Mather joins a Kayserispor side that has been active in the winter market, recently announcing the arrival of other young talents including Manchester City’s Jadel Katongo.

The Mather Profile: Known for his pace and technical ability in one-on-one situations, Mather provides a direct attacking outlet that the side has lacked in recent weeks.

Immediate Impact: Having already participated in training sessions with the squad in Antalya, Mather is expected to be available for selection immediately as the team looks to climb the Süper Lig table.