‘Keep Fighting’ – Okay Yokuslu reacts to West Brom victory over Southampton

West Brom beat Southampton 3-0 at the Hawthorns stadium in the Premier League on Monday.

Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips and Callum Robinson scored for the home side in what was their second win in a row.

Turkey international Okay Yokuslu started for the Baggies putting on another impressive showing in midfield.

Yokuslu made the highest number of tackles (4) and helped his side keep possession making the most passes (33) including an assist for Robinson, setting up the third goal.

The 27-year-old took to social media after the game to react to the victory.

Yokuslu shared a photograph from the game alongside a message congratulating the team on a ‘deserved win’ and underlined that they will ‘keep fighting’.

Despite winning their last two games West Brom are still in the relegation zone, six points off safety.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNmiC5JJ2Gq/

The Baggies will need to keep winning and hope their relegation battling competition will drop points.

West Brom face Leicester City next in the league on Thursday at the King Power Stadium.