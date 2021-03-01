‘Keep Fighting’ – Okay Yokuslu responds to West Brom win over Brighton

West Brom beat fellow relegation battlers Brighton 1-0 at the Hawthorns stadium on Saturday.

Turkey international Okay Yokuslu started his third successive game for the Baggies.

Yokuslu put on a commanding display in defensive midfield making four interceptions, one tackle and three clearances. (Whoscored).

The hard-working midfielder did concede a penalty after handling the ball in his own box but Brighton missed from the spot.

Yokuslu responded to the victory with the following post on Instagram underlining that the team will ‘keep fighting’.

Since breaking into the starting lineup West Brom have not lost a Premier League game.

The Baggies held Manchester United and Burnley to draws before beating Brighton.

The win closed the gap with 18th placed Fulham to six points and 17th placed Newcastle United to nine points.

West Brom will face Everton next in the Premier League on Thursday followed by a huge relegation clash against Newcastle United on Sunday.