Kenan Yildiz Facing Lengthy Juventus Absence Following Metatarsal Surgery

Juventus have been dealt a severe injury blow early in the campaign, with Turkish star Kenan Yıldız set to be sidelined for up to three months after sustaining a serious foot injury.

The 21-year-old forward suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot during Juventus’ 1-0 opening-day victory over Frosinone. After being withdrawn in the 69th minute, medical evaluations confirmed that conservative treatment would not suffice, necessitating corrective surgery.

Official Confirmation from Juventus Management

Juventus club official Giorgio Chiellini publicly confirmed the diagnosis and upcoming procedure, reassuring supporters regarding the player’s long-term health despite the disappointing timeline.

“There will be medical updates, but Kenan has suffered this metatarsal injury, will require surgery, and will be out of action for a few months,” Chiellini stated. “Fortunately for us and for him, it is not an injury that jeopardizes his long-term future.”

Key Fixtures & Recovery Timeline

With the rehabilitation process estimated to take anywhere between two-and-a-half to three months, Yıldız is expected to miss up to 14 competitive matches across all competitions:

Domestic Action: Misses key Serie A fixtures throughout September and October.

European Campaign: Ruled out for Juventus’ opening four UEFA Europa League league-phase fixtures.

Targeted Return: Anticipated to make his comeback in late November, likely following the autumn international window.

The prolonged absence forces manager Luciano Spalletti to reshuffle his attacking options, with Jérémie Boga and Kerim Alajbegović expected to see increased playing time in Yıldız’s absence.