Kenan Yildiz Named Juventus MVP for November After Standout Month

Juventus has officially crowned Kenan Yıldız as the club’s Most Valuable Player for November 2024, following a string of decisive performances that helped the Bianconeri navigate a demanding domestic and European schedule.

The club announced on Thursday, December 18, that the 20-year-old Turkish international was the overwhelming choice of the fans. Across five fixtures in November—spanning Serie A and the UEFA Champions League—Yıldız proved indispensable, recording two goals and an assist during critical moments.

Decisive Contributions at Home and Abroad

Yıldız’s impact was felt most notably in two key victories. In European competition, his vision was on full display in Norway, where he provided the assist for Loïs Openda’s winning goal against Bodø/Glimt. Domestically, the young forward took center stage in the league clash against Cagliari, netting both goals to secure all three points for Thiago Motta’s side.

To date, the Turkish star has made 21 appearances this season, scoring six times. His ability to deliver consistent attacking output despite his age has solidified his place as a cornerstone of the “new generation” at Juventus.

A Season of Recognition

This award marks the second time this season that Yıldız has been singled out for his excellence. In September, he was named the Serie A Player of the Month for August. At the time, league officials highlighted the immense maturity required to wear the iconic Juventus number 10 shirt at just 20 years old.

The official ceremony for the EA Sports MVP of the Month award will take place on Saturday, December 20, at the Allianz Stadium. Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate Yıldız’s achievement just before kick-off in the high-profile Serie A encounter against Roma, the club’s final home match of 2025.

From Regensburg to the Global Stage

Born in 2005 in Regensburg, Germany, Yıldız developed his skills within the Bayern Munich youth system before making the move to Turin in 2022. After making his senior debut in 2023, he has rapidly ascended the ranks to become one of the most exciting young talents in world football.