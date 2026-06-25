Kenan Yıldız Ready for Intimidating USA Atmosphere, Recalling Galatasaray Experience

Turkey national team winger Kenan Yıldız has insisted that the squad is fully prepared for an intense hostile environment when they face the United States, drawing parallels to the ferocious atmospheres he has experienced in Istanbul.

Speaking alongside head coach Vincenzo Montella at a press conference ahead of Turkey’s final World Cup Group D clash at Los Angeles Stadium, the 21-year-old Juventus forward dismissed concerns regarding a highly partisan home crowd.

“You mentioned the massive scale of the crowds tomorrow, but I remember playing against Galatasaray,” Yıldız stated. “We are well-prepared for these types of high-pressure atmospheres.”

Reflecting on Turkey’s disappointing early elimination from the tournament following successive defeats to Australia and Paraguay, Yıldız offered a candid apology to the nation while maintaining that the squad internalised the tactical lessons.

“Expectations were incredibly high, and this outcome was a true disappointment. I deeply apologize to all the fans who backed us and to the Turkish public. We did not play poorly, and statistically, we actually led in several metrics, including total shots taken. Unfortunately, statistics do not win football matches—our opponents converted their chances, and we did not.”

The young attacker revealed that a pre-tournament injury significantly hampered his preparation, preventing him from operating at peak physical capacity. He also noted the tactical adjustments required of him, contrasting the differences between playing under his club manager at Juventus and Montella’s system for the national team.

Despite the early exit, Yıldız looks to the final group match as a crucial opportunity to restore national pride. “As an attacking player, failing to find the back of the net is incredibly frustrating for both myself and the entire team.

Our previous opponents set up highly disciplined, deep defensive blocks that we simply couldn’t dismantle. However, I am confident we will score tomorrow. We want to secure a strong result against the USMNT and leave this tournament with our heads held high.”