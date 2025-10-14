Kenan Yıldız Reportedly ‘Only Wants’ Juventus Stay, Hitting Premier League Hopes

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal have been dealt a potentially fatal blow in their pursuit of highly-rated Juventus starlet Kenan Yıldız, following reports that the Turkish international has his heart set on remaining in Turin.

The 2005-born attacker has been one of Serie A’s breakout talents, having made a fantastic start to the 2025-26 campaign with six goal contributions (two goals, four assists) from just eight games. This exceptional form understandably fueled strong transfer links to England, with reports claiming that Arsenal and Manchester United were willing to ‘do whatever it takes’ to secure his signature.

Juventus Optimism Grows Amid Renewal Talks

Despite the widespread Premier League interest, a new report from Tuttosport claims that Yıldız “only wants” to stay at Juventus. This positive sentiment has reportedly led to significant optimism in the Bianconeri boardroom regarding a new long-term deal.

Yıldız currently has four seasons left on his contract until the summer of 2029, but his current salary, reportedly around £49,500 per week, is comparatively low for a player of his status. To fend off interest from England, Juventus is reportedly negotiating a massive pay increase that would see his terms extended until 2030 with the option of an additional 12 months.

The proposed renewal would see the forward become the club’s fourth highest-paid player, ranking only behind top earner Dušan Vlahović, central defender Bremer, and recent signing Jonathan David.

While there is reported optimism, a small financial gap remains. There is supposedly a €500,000 (£435,347) difference between Yıldız’s demands and Juventus’s current offer of a €4.5 million (£3.9m) yearly salary. However, with the player’s clear desire to stay, both parties are expected to reach an agreement soon.

Dribbling Dazzler Shines for Club and Country

Yıldız joined Juventus on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in 2022 and has since amassed 92 senior appearances, contributing 18 goals and 15 assists. His impact was also evident during the recent international break where he scored a brace in Türkiye’s 6-1 thrashing of Bulgaria in a World Cup qualifier.

Tactically, Yıldız excels in beating his man. His reputation for dazzling dribbles is supported by his statistics: he registers 2.5 successful take-ons per 90 minutes on average, placing him in the top 10% of wingers across Europe’s top five leagues. His overall success rate of 53.5% puts him in the 94th percentile, making him an elite ball carrier.

While Juventus’s high valuation of €100 million (£87.1m) is unlikely to deter the wealthiest Premier League clubs, the strong indication that the player prefers to remain in Turin represents a major hurdle for any club hoping to lure him to England next summer.