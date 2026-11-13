Kevin De Bruyne Urges Türkiye Teammates to Step Up and Help Arda Güler

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne has called on Türkiye’s squad to shoulder more responsibility following his side’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory in Izmir, insisting that Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler cannot carry the attacking burden alone.

Despite Güler giving the Crescent-Stars a 20th-minute lead with a stunning long-range free-kick—a strike that drew social media comparisons from official Champions League accounts to his previous set-piece against Bayern Munich—Türkiye fell to their fifth consecutive defeat in League A Group 1 after goals from De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere turned the contest around.

Speaking to A Spor [as quoted by Fanatik] after the final whistle, De Bruyne praised the 21-year-old playmaker while highlighting Belgium’s tactical focus on neutralizing him.

“Arda Güler is a magnificent footballer,” De Bruyne said. “Our eyes were always on him in Turkey. His other teammates need to take more responsibility, because all the responsibility was on Arda. We made our game plan accordingly. Arda Güler is at one of the best clubs in the world and is one of the best footballers in the world.”

Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens also paid tribute to Güler’s opener, admitting: “For some goals, you just have to applaud your opponent, and Arda Güler’s goal was one of those. Hats off.”

Meanwhile, Belgium head coach Marc van Bommel noted that while Güler’s free-kick ignited the home crowd in a must-win fixture, his side eventually quieted the stadium by regaining control of possession and carving out two well-worked goals to secure the points.