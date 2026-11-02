Kojo Oppong Injury Blow Leaves Fenerbahçe Short Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Fenerbahçe have suffered a major defensive setback ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool, with Ghanaian center-back Kojo Oppong ruled out after sustaining an injury during Saturday’s 2–1 Süper Lig defeat to Göztepe.
The 22-year-old, who made his first start for the club in the absence of injured defender Nathan Aké, pulled up clutching his muscle in the 84th minute and was forced off for Yiğit Efe Demir.
Interim manager Dirk Kuyt confirmed the defender signaled to come off after feeling sharp discomfort, and Oppong was subsequently seen limping out of the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium after the match. Initial medical assessments indicate a serious muscular injury, ruling him out of Wednesday’s European fixture.
Oppong’s injury compounds a miserable evening for the Yellow Canaries, who surrendered a 1–0 lead to suffer their second consecutive league defeat—triggering loud protests from home supporters directed at club leadership.
With both Oppong and Aké sidelined, Kuyt is set to be forced into a makeshift central defensive pairing of Milan Škriniar and 21-year-old Yiğit Efe Demir to face Arne Slot’s side at Kadıköy.
Player Status & Defensive Context
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Player: Kojo Oppong (22 / Center-Back)
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Injury Status: Muscular injury sustained in 84th minute vs. Göztepe; ruled out for Liverpool clash
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Defensive Absentees: Nathan Aké (Injured), Kojo Oppong (Injured)
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Expected Defensive Partnership vs. Liverpool: Milan Škriniar & Yiğit Efe Demir
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Upcoming Fixture: Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool (Wednesday, November 4 — 20:45 TRT / Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium)