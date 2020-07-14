Konyaspor 4-3 Basaksehir: Super Lig leaders suffer shock defeat

Konyaspor beat league leaders Basaksehir 4-3 at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium in the Super Lig on Monday.

The visitors got off to a great start when Edin Visca scored from a penalty on 3 minutes.

Miya equalised for Konyaspor on 20 minutes, Omer Ali Sahiner put the home side ahead eight minutes later.

Miya Farouk just made us proud, he plays for the Turkish side konyaspor. some love for our boy😍 pic.twitter.com/IgKKQpnXjw — The Ring leader (@Iamzsekk92) July 14, 2020

And Miya ended up bagging a brace before half-time to give the Anatolian Eagles a 3-1 lead at the interval.

Basaksehir did manage to draw level with goals from Demba Ba and Elia but Skubic got the last laugh, finding the back of the net on 84 minutes to win the game.

The defeat was Basaksehir’s first since the restart.

The victory moved Konyaspor out of the relegation zone into 14th place.

Basaksehir meanwhile, remain first. In fact, nothing much changed for the leaders as second-placed Trabzonspor also lost.

Okan Buruk’s side will face Kayserispor next in the Super Lig.

Konyaspor 4 – 3 Medipol Başakşehir

Stadium: Konya Büyükşehir Belediye

Referee: Cüneyt Çakır, Bahattin Duran, Tarık Ongun

İttifak Holding Konyaspor: Ertuğrul Taşkıran, Skubic, Uğur Demirok, Anicic, Alper Uludağ, Volkan Fındıklı (min. 73 Jevtovic), Jonsson, Milosevic (min. 79 Thuram), Miya (min. 74 Selim Ay), Hadziahmetovic, Ömer Ali Şahiner

Başakşehir: Mert Günok, Caiçara, Skrtel, Epureanu (min. 59 Berkay Özcan), Clichy, Visca, Mehmet Topal, İrfan Can Kahveci (min. 70 Robinho), Aleksic (min. 46 Elia), Crivelli (min. 89 Mahmut Tekdemir), Demba Ba

Goals: min. 3 Visca (Penalty), min. 70 Demba Ba, min. 77 Elia (Başakşehir), min. 20 & 45+1 Miya, min. 28 Ömer Ali Şahiner, min. 84 Skubic (İttifak Holding Konyaspor)