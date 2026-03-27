Kosovo Edges Slovakia in 4-3 Thriller to Set Up Historic World Cup Showdown with Türkiye

In a match that shifted the landscape of European football tonight, Kosovo mounted a stunning comeback to defeat Slovakia 4-3 away from home. The result officially confirms that Türkiye will travel to Pristina on Tuesday, March 31, for a winner-takes-all clash with a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line.

A Night of Chaos in Bratislava

While Vincenzo Montella’s Türkiye was professional and disciplined in their 1-0 victory over Romania, the other half of Play-off Path C was pure chaos. Kosovo, a nation that only began playing international football in 2014, twice came from behind in a seven-goal epic to dump the 2010 World Cup participants out of the running.

The match started poorly for the Balkan side as Slovakia’s Martin Valjent headed home in the 6th minute. However, Kosovo’s resilience—a trait the Turkish defense will need to be wary of—saw Veldin Hodža equalize shortly after. Despite a bizarre Lukas Haraslin free-kick putting Slovakia back ahead just before the break, Kosovo emerged for the second half like a team possessed.

The Kosovo Threat: Goals from Everywhere

Within 60 seconds of the restart, Fisnik Asllani leveled the score at 2-2. By the hour mark, Florent Muslija’s clever near-post free-kick put Kosovo in front for the first time. The knockout blow came in the 72nd minute when Kreshnik Hajrizi smashed home a loose ball from point-blank range to make it 4-2.

A late stoppage-time goal from Slovakia’s David Strelec provided a brief moment of tension, but the final whistle confirmed a historic result. Kosovo is now just 90 minutes away from their first-ever major tournament appearance.

The Final Boss: Türkiye Awaits in Pristina

The stage is now set for a monumental encounter on Tuesday. Türkiye enters the match as the favorite based on pedigree, but they will face a Kosovo side brimming with confidence and playing in front of a fervent home crowd in Pristina.

What’s at Stake for the “Crescent-Stars”:

The Prize: A spot in World Cup Group D, where the winner will face Australia, Paraguay, and the United States.

The History: Türkiye hasn’t reached the finals since their legendary 2002 run.

The Challenge: Slowing down a Kosovo attack that just hung four goals on a disciplined Slovakian side.

Vincenzo Montella and his staff will likely spend the flight to Pristina analyzing the defensive lapses Slovakia suffered tonight. With Arda Güler and Ferdi Kadıoğlu in top form, Türkiye has the tools to unlock Kosovo, but as tonight’s 4-3 scoreline proves, the “Balkan Brazilians” are never truly out of a fight.