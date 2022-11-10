Kuntz calls four new players to Turkey team ahead of Scotland clash

Turkey national team manager Stefan Kuntz has made several changes to the squad ahead of the international friendly games against Scotland and Czech Republic on 19 November and 19 November, respectively.

Turkey take on Scotland on Saturday 16 November at the Gaziantep Stadium in the south eastern region of the country.

Turkey have played Scotland just once before all the way back in 1960 in Ankara, the game ended up a 4-2 victory to Turkey.

Kuntz has called four players for the first time to the squad with Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler, Torino midfielder Emirhan Ilkhan, Besiktas rising star Tayyip Sanus and Adana Demirspor’s Samet Akaydin.

Kuntz has decided to add youth to his side and the development has sparked excitement in the Turkish press.

Additionally, Emre Mor, Deniz Turuc and Cenk Tosun were called up to the squad after a lengthy absence.

The Crescent Stars will face Czech Republic for the 21st time and the match will be played in Diyarbakir which hosts the national team for the first time.

Full Turkey national team squad

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır, Doğan Alemdar, Uğurcan Çakır

Defenders: Onur Bulut, Zeki Çelik, Cenk Özkaçar, Çağlar Söyüncü, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Samet Akaydın, Tayyip Sanuç, Eren Elmalı, Ferdi Kadıoğlu

Midfield and Forwards: Cengiz Ünder, Emre Mor, İrfan Can Kahveci, Arda Güler, Berkay Özcan, Emirhan İlkhan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, İsmail Yüksek, Orkun Kökçü, Salih Özcan, Deniz Türüç, Doğukan Sinik, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Cenk Tosun, Enes Ünal, Umut Bozok