Kylian Mbappé Praises Arda Güler’s Vision at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé has heaped praise on Turkish international Arda Güler, hailing the 21-year-old playmaker’s vision and technical quality following their link-up play in Real Madrid’s recent La Liga outings.

The French superstar highlighted Güler’s unique ability to carve open defensive lines and unlock space in the final third as reported by Fanatik.

“Arda has extraordinary vision on the pitch,” Mbappé told reporters. “He sees passes before anyone else even registers the space. Playing alongside someone with that level of technical quality and football intelligence makes everything easier for an attacker. He is a special talent.”

Güler’s growing influence comes as Jose Mourinho plans to hand the Turkish starlet an expanded role in the starting XI. After sitting out Tuesday’s European match due to card suspension, Güler is expected to return completely fresh as Real Madrid navigate a grueling schedule of three matches in nine days.

Güler’s strong form and glowing endorsement from Mbappé come on the heels of major off-pitch news. Real Madrid recently finalized a long-term contract extension with the Turkish international, tying him to the Santiago Bernabéu through June 2032 and effectively shutting down persistent transfer interest from Premier League giants like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

With Güler fully rested and his long-term future secured, his developing synergy with Mbappé looks set to remain a focal point of Real Madrid’s attack as Los Blancos push for silverware on both domestic and European fronts.