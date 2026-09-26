Kylian Mbappé Shares Post for Arda Güler Following Türkiye vs France Clash

France superstar Kylian Mbappé took to social media to share a message of camaraderie for Real Madrid teammate Arda Güler following France’s 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Türkiye at Kocaeli Stadium.

Despite going head-to-head in a hard-fought League A group opener, the mutual respect between the two Madrid attacking talents took center stage post-match. Mbappé posted photos featuring Güler, accompanied by warm captions that drew widespread attention across international football media.

Real Madrid Connection on Display in Kocaeli

Mbappé scored the decisive match-winner in the 54th minute before being forced off with a minor knee issue. Meanwhile, Güler produced a standout 90-minute display as Türkiye’s central playmaker, driving vertical transitions and pressing the French midfield until the final whistle.

Following the match, Mbappé published imagery alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Güler conversing in the tunnel and holding swapped shirts. The posts—shared across official French national team channels as well—were highlighted by the phrase “Friendship First,” alongside a friendly “Habibi” tag directed at the Turkish international.

Growing Tactical Chemistry at Santiago Bernabéu

The public sign of respect comes amid an expanding partnership between Mbappé and Güler under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. Güler recently noted in European media interviews that his on-pitch understanding with the French captain relies on shared tactical instincts, requiring minimal communication to execute rapid combination play in the final third.

With both players set to return to Spanish capital duties following the international break, Spanish media outlets highlighted Mbappé’s gesture as further evidence of Güler’s seamless integration into the core leadership circle at Santiago Bernabéu.