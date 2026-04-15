Lamine Yamal Reportedly Urges Barcelona to Secure Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen in €100M “Dream Partner” Move

As Barcelona pivots toward its 2026/27 squad planning following a disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid, a sensational transfer request has reportedly emerged from the heart of the locker room.

According to a bombshell report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, cited by Fanatik, Barcelona’s teenage superstar Lamine Yamal has personally identified Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen as his ideal attacking partner and has urged the club to bring the Nigerian talisman to the Nou Camp.

The “Perfect Fit” for Yamal

The report suggests that Yamal, 18, is acutely aware of the tactical profile needed to elevate Barcelona’s front line. The young Spaniard believes Osimhen’s explosive power, clinical finishing, and ability to exploit open spaces would provide the perfect foil for his own creative playmaking from the wings.

With Robert Lewandowski potentially nearing the end of his tenure in Catalonia, the search for a long-term successor has intensified. Yamal reportedly views Osimhen not just as a replacement, but as a catalyst that would allow the young winger to maximize his own output on the pitch.

A €100 Million Operation

Securing Osimhen will be a monumental financial undertaking. Despite his current market valuation sitting around €75 million, Galatasaray is expected to demand a fee that could exceed €100 million.

Encouragingly for Barcelona fans, the reports indicate that the Spanish giants are willing to consider such a heavy investment to ensure they land a world-class “number nine” who can lead the line for years to come.

Osimhen’s Dominance in Turkey

Victor Osimhen’s impact at Galatasaray has been nothing short of extraordinary since his high-profile move. This season alone, the 27-year-old has registered:

29 Appearances

19 Goals

7 Assists

His current contract runs until June 2029, giving Galatasaray significant leverage in any upcoming negotiations. However, the lure of joining the Barcelona project and forming a partnership with the world’s premier young talent could prove difficult for the Nigerian international to turn down.

Galatasaray Braced for Bids

While Galatasaray fans have enjoyed the “Osimhen era,” the club is increasingly aware that their star man is the subject of intense interest from Europe’s elite. If Barcelona heeds Yamal’s advice, the upcoming summer transfer window could witness one of the most expensive and impactful deals in recent football history.