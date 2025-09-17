Lammens Brother Warned Joining Man United, Amid Galatasaray Interest

New Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has revealed that he chose to join the Red Devils despite initial hesitations from his brother, who warned him about the intense pressure at the club.

United, now managed by Ruben Amorim, made a slew of new signings this summer in an attempt to turn their fortunes around after a disappointing 15th-place finish last season that saw them miss out on European competition.

Among the new arrivals were Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Diego Leon, and Lammens. The club also offloaded several players, including goalkeeper Andre Onana, who moved to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Lammens, a €21 million signing from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day, was also linked with a move to Galatasaray. His brother, Tom Lammens, expressed his reservations to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, stating that he was “sceptical about a move to United, because many players there had already succumbed to the pressure and couldn’t reach their full potential.”

Despite this advice, Senne Lammens was convinced by United’s approach. “Ultimately, it was Senne who had to make the decision,” Tom Lammens said. “United gave him the best feeling. Partly because Tony Coton, United’s goalkeeping scout, had been following him for almost a year and was very convinced of his qualities.”

He added that his brother was also drawn to the idea of helping the club return to its former glory. “It would also be great if the club could return to its former glory and if Senne could contribute to that,” he noted.

Lammens Sidelined for Derby Debut, Draws Criticism from Johan Boskamp

The young Belgian was left on the bench for United’s recent 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Manchester Derby, with Altay Bayindir starting in goal instead. This decision was met with sharp criticism from former Belgian manager Johan Boskamp.

Boskamp, speaking to Voetbal Primeur, insisted that Lammens should have been given his debut in the high-stakes match. “I would have started him straight away,” he said.

When asked if it was the right call to ease Lammens into the team with a less-pressured fixture, Boskamp dismissed the idea, stating, “Nonsense! We’re talking about Manchester United here. One of the most highly publicised clubs in the world.”

“No matter who they play, there’s always pressure,” he added. “Every little mistake is magnified. That’s just part of being a club. If you can’t handle that, you shouldn’t sign there.”