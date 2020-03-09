Lazio face competition from Tottenham who are in ‘front row’ to sign €20m rated Vedat Muriqi

Lazio have been scouting Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi for a long time according to Radiosei [via Lalaziosiamonoi].

Per the source, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has been tracking the Kosovo international closely and he is being considered as an alternative for Olivier Giroud.

Tare and Muriqi are both ethnic Albanians – Muriqi represents Kosovo at international level, an Albanian majority country.

Lazio do however, face competition from Tottenham who as in ‘front row’ to sign the 1.95m tall striker.

In fact, the report claims there are ‘no shortage’ of sides also interested in the striker.

Tottenham have been closely linked with Muriqi for months and the Premier League side are in need of depth upfront.

The report states that Muriqi could cost minimum €20m this season.

Muriqi has 15 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Yellow-Navies this season.

Fenerbahce may be forced to sell their star asset this summer if they do not qualify for European competition football this summer.

Muriqi meanwhile, has distanced himself from transfer links.

The report quotes him as saying: “My mind is focused only on Fenerbahce.”

The Yellow Canaries have dropped out of the title race and even a top-four finish is not guaranteed anymore.

The Yellow Navies are 7th in the league on 40 points, nine points off a European spot.