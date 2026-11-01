Leandro Trossard Outperforms Süper Lig Rivals Across Key Passing Metrics

Beşiktaş winger Leandro Trossard has established himself as the Süper Lig’s premier creative force this season, with underlying distribution data revealing the Belgian international is comfortably outperforming his positional rivals across the league’s top four clubs.

Statistical comparisons evaluating Trossard against Galatasaray’s Rafael Leão, Fenerbahçe’s Oğuz Aydın, and Trabzonspor’s Aral Şimşir highlight the 31-year-old’s transformative impact on Vincenzo Italiano’s tactical system.Beyond his direct final-third goal contributions, Trossard leads the quartet across volume, completion rates, and progressive distribution metrics.

The former Arsenal forward averages 40.75 passes per 90 minutes with an impressive 32.38 completed passes,underscoring his vital role in linking midfield and attack. Crucially, Trossard registers 29.5 opposition-half passes per match, reflecting his exceptional capacity to sustain territorial pressure in advanced areas and consistently unlock compact low blocks.

Trossard’s distribution profile also showcases elite tactical versatility and crossing accuracy. The Belgian international tops all rival wingers in the comparison set with 3.13 accurate long balls and 3.5 completed crosses per match,providing the functional range that underpins Beşiktaş’s domestic title push and UEFA Europa League campaign this term.