Leandro Trossard Pens Emotional Farewell to Arsenal Supporters Following Beşiktaş Switch

Newly departed forward Leandro Trossard has shared a poignant and heartfelt parting message with the Arsenal fanbase, expressing his profound gratitude for their unwavering support throughout his highly successful tenure in North London.

The Belgian international’s address comes immediately after finalizing a permanent £17 million (€20 million) transfer to Turkish Süper Lig heavyweights Beşiktaş.

“An Honor to Wear These Colors”

Taking to social media to share his reflections, the 31-year-old winger spoke warmly of the unique bond he developed with the club’s faithful since arriving at the Emirates Stadium from Brighton & Hove Albion.

“To the Arsenal family, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Trossard shared. “From the very first day I arrived in North London, you made me feel at home. It has been an absolute privilege to wear this historic shirt and to fight for this club on the biggest stages. The memories we created together—especially under the lights at the Emirates—will stay with me forever.”

Trossard also extended his personal gratitude to manager Mikel Arteta, the coaching staff, and his teammates, praising the culture and elite standards established at the club. He wished the squad the absolute best in their pursuit of silverware in the upcoming campaign.

Reflecting on a Stellar Gunners Career

Trossard departs North London with his reputation firmly intact as one of the most clinical and reliable players of the modern Arsenal era.

Initially signed as a depth option to bolster the squad’s attacking ranks, the versatile forward quickly established himself as a fan-favorite and a lethal big-game specialist. Whether starting on the left wing or being deployed as a tactical “false nine,” Trossard consistently delivered crucial, tie-breaking goals in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

His knack for finding the back of the net in high-stakes fixtures earned him a stellar reputation as Arsenal’s ultimate clutch performer.

The Road Ahead in Istanbul

With his Arsenal chapter officially closed, Trossard is set to embark on a new adventure in the Süper Lig. After receiving a rapturous welcome from hundreds of Beşiktaş fans at the airport, the Belgian forward is expected to lead the line as the club’s new marquee attacking outlet.

While Gunners fans will undoubtedly miss his clinical finishing and tactical intelligence, Trossard departs with the overwhelming respect and well-wishes of the Emirates crowd.