Leandro Trossard Promises Beşiktaş Fans “Even Better to Come” Following Derby Debut

Beşiktaş summer signing Leandro Trossard has sent a confident message to the Black Eagles faithful, promising that his best performances are yet to come as he settles into life in the Trendyol Süper Lig.

The 31-year-old Belgian international—who arrived in Istanbul from Arsenal during the summer transfer window—made a impactful cameo appearance off the bench during Beşiktaş’s 2–1 derby victory over fierce rivals Fenerbahçe at the Şükrü Saracoğlu last weekend.

Speaking to club media ahead of Friday night’s Matchday 5 clash against Erzurumspor FK at the Tüpraş Stadium, Trossard expressed his delight with the team’s early-season momentum and reflected on adapting to Turkish football.

“Winning the derby in my first taste of this rivalry was incredible,” Trossard said. “The intensity, the atmosphere, and the passion of our fans are unbelievable. I am feeling sharper every single day in training, but trust me—I am only getting started. I will be even better once I reach 100% match fitness.”

A Key Weapon for Van Bronckhorst

Capable of operating across all three attacking positions behind main striker Dušan Vlahović, Trossard’s tactical versatility has given manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst immense depth.

With Beşiktaş preparing for a congested autumn fixture schedule featuring both domestic title races and European group stage action, Trossard is expected to push for his first full Süper Lig start this weekend.

The Belgian winger praised the team spirit inside the Dolmabahçe dressing room, highlighting the hunger among the squad to challenge for silverware on all fronts: