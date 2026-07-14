Leandro Trossard Set for Besiktas Medical Ahead of €20m Arsenal Exit

In one of the most significant coups of the summer transfer window, Turkish Super Lig powerhouse Besiktas are on the verge of completing the signing of Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard.

The 31-year-old Belgian international has given his final approval to the move and is scheduled to undergo his medical examinations in Istanbul on Tuesday to finalize the transfer.

According to Sky German’s Florian Plettenberg on X, the total transfer package agreed between the Gunners and the Black Eagles is valued at €20 million (£17.2 million), consisting of a guaranteed €18 million fee plus €2 million in performance-related add-ons.

A Long-Term Commitment to the Black Eagles

The highly decorated winger, who played an integral role in Arsenal’s recent Premier League triumph, has agreed to a lucrative contract in Istanbul. Trossard is set to sign a deal running until 2030, which will reportedly net him an annual salary of approximately €7 million.

Negotiations progressed rapidly following Belgium’s recent elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Having represented his country in North America, the forward has made up his mind regarding his long-term club future.

With only 12 months left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, the €20 million package represents outstanding business for Arsenal, allowing them to recoup a substantial fee for an aging player. For Besiktas, they land a proven Premier League champion with elite technical capability and European pedigree.

Shaking Up the Arsenal and Besiktas Attacks

Trossard leaves the English giants after scoring 36 goals in 174 appearances across his time in London. His departure frees up valuable wage space as Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal recruitment team look to refresh their attacking flanks.

Arsenal’s Next Target: With Trossard’s exit virtually finalized, the Gunners are expected to immediately accelerate their pursuit of Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis as his direct successor on the left wing.

Besiktas’ Ambitions: The acquisition of Trossard is a massive statement of intent by the Besiktas board, who are determined to wrest the Turkish league title back to Vodafone Park this coming season.

An official club announcement (KAP) is expected to follow shortly once Trossard successfully completes his medical tests in the Turkish capital.