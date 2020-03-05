Leeds face competition from England for €12m striker involved in 20 goals this season

Leeds United face competition from England for Besiktas striker Cyle Larin according to Fotospor.

Per the source, teams from the Championship and the Premier League which they did not name are prepared to offer as much as €12m for the Canada international.

Larin is on loan at Zulte Waregem but the Belgium based outfit have a €2.5m buy option.

The Belgium side can sign Larin and sell him on for a profit if they do receive offers this summer.

Technically for the time being teams interested in making an offer for Larin must negotiate with Besiktas as Zulte have yet to use their buy option.

The latest development follows a report from Fotomac claiming that Leeds United are prepared to offer €6m [£5m].

Larin has been directly involved in 20 goals this season – nine goals and 11 assists – in 32 games this season across all competitions.

Besiktas allowed Larin to leave on loan with a small buy option based on his form last season.

Larin scored just one goal in the Super Lig and a total of four goals across all competitions, making 22 appearances in total.

The Canada international has 31 caps for his country and has scored eight times.

Besiktas signed Larin from MLS side Orlando City in 2019 on a £1.67m [Transfermarkt] move.

The 24-year-old does still have another two-years remaining on his Besiktas contract.