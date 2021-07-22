Leeds move for Celta Vigo could be politically difficult says agent & director of football

Leeds United are interested in Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu but the move could be tricky due to political reasons.

LUFC Fan Zone tweeted that Yokuslu’s agent informed them that Leeds are keen on his client but that the ‘politics’ surrounding a potential move could derail a transfer.

A slightly controversial update on Okay Yokuslu and Leeds. His agent has told LUFCFANZONE that they are aware of Leeds’ interest, however that the ‘politics’ surrounding the deal may make it impossible – suggesting that Yokuslu’s Turkish nationality may affect a deal#LUFC #MOT — 𝙇𝙐𝙁𝘾𝙁𝘼𝙉𝙕𝙊𝙉𝙀 (@Iufcfanzone) July 20, 2021

This could be in reference to the 2000 UEFA Cup semi-final violence which led to two Leeds fans being stabbed to death by Galatasaray fans.

But Yokuslu has never played for Galatasaray and was unconnected to the tragedy that unfolded over 20 years ago.

As bizarre as it sounds Leeds director of football Victor Orta made similar comments last week.

Orta admitted admiration for the Turkey international but revealed that it could be ‘politically difficult’ to complete the transfer.

In a recent interview with Spanish radio station Ao Contraataque he said: “It is politically difficult for Leeds to sign Okay [Yokuslu]. For me he had about six very good months, in a very difficult place. I personally liked it.”

“Celta has a general manager who is the best in Spain. If not the best, he is among the three best in Spain and even in Europe,” he added.

Yokuslu impressed on loan at West Brom after joining in January.

The 27-year-old has another two-years remaining on his Celta Vigo deal but settled in well to Premier League football.