Leeds prepared to offer Besiktas €6m for striker on Marco Bielsa shortlist

Leeds are prepared to offer €6m for Besiktas striker Cyle Larin according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Larin is on Marco Bielsa’s shortlist as potential transfer targets to strengthen the attack this summer.

Larin is currently on loan at Zulte Waregem from Besiktas and the Belgium side do have a €2.5m buy option.

The report claimes that Zulte will not use their option for the striker.

There is uncertainty in the world of football following the coronavirus disruptions.

Several clubs are facing financial trouble if the leagues do not resume soon.

The Turkish and Belgium leagues are both suspended. Larin’s loan contract runs until June 30.

As things stand Larin could end up returning to Besiktas before the season ends in Belgium if the league is not completed by the end of his loan deal.

That could, however, change depending on what UEFA rules on the issue of loan transfers and contracts.

This is not the first time Leeds have been linked with Larin. Fotomac reported that the Championship outfit wanted him back in March.

The Canada international had nine goals and 11 assists for Zulte before the league was put on hold.

Larin joined Besiktas on a £1.67m [Transfermarkt] move from Orlando City in January 2019 and will have another two-years remaining on his Besiktas contract – if the Belgium outfit do not use their buy option.