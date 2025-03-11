Leeds United in Transfer Race for Goztepe’s Dennis

Leeds United and VfB Stuttgart are reportedly vying for the signature of Goztepe midfielder Anthony Dennis, as per a report from CNN Turkey.

Despite their current focus on securing promotion from the Championship, Leeds are actively planning for the summer transfer window.

With Leeds United pushing for a return to the Premier League, club officials are simultaneously assessing potential targets for both scenarios; promotion or another season in the Championship.

Amidst this planning, Anthony Dennis, a 20-year-old Nigerian midfielder from Goztepe, has emerged as a player of interest.

The report indicates that Leeds United and Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart are both monitoring Dennis closely, with intentions to make a move during the upcoming transfer window.

While the potential transfer fee remains undisclosed, both clubs have been tracking his progress.

Dennis, who joined Goztepe from HB Abuja in Nigeria in January 2023, recently extended his contract until 2027. 1 His rapid ascent from the Goztepe academy to the first team highlights his burgeoning talent.

In 24 appearances this season, Dennis has accumulated 39 outings for Goztepe, contributing one goal and five assists.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, he also possesses the versatility to play in a more advanced role. His combative style of play is evident in his eight yellow cards and one red card this season.

The interest from Leeds United and Stuttgart, so early in Dennis’s career, underscores his potential and suggests a promising future for the young midfielder.