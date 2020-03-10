Leicester chief claims Liverpool made £22m offer for ‘one of the best’ players he has ‘ever seen’ after scouting trip to Turkey

Leicester City head of recruitment Lee Congerton described Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as being ‘one of the best’ he has ever seen in his life.

Congerton was reportedly invited to Turkish Cup semi-final clash against Fenerbahce by Trabzonspor assistant manager Eddie Newton.

The former Chelsea assistant manager worked together with Congerton for five years.

Newton already informed the Blues about Cakir and the London based side have also scouted the 23-year-old as reported by Turkish-Football.

Local Trabzon newspaper Karadeniz Gaztesi reported Congerton as claiming that Liverpool have made a £22m offer for Cakir after waxing lyrical about the young keeper.

“He is one of the best goalkeepers [Cakir] I have seen in my life,” Congerton was quoted as saying.

“I was wondering who the goalkeeper was that Liverpool offered £22 [€25m] million.”

The report claims that Chelsea are prepared to offer as much as £20m for the keeper after tracking him following being tipped off by Newton.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has confirmed interest from Liverpool.

There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer,” Agaoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish-Football.

“So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal.”

It now appears that Leicester City have joined the ever-growing list of teams interested in Cakir.

The 1.91m tall keeper has two international caps for Turkey and is expected to be part of the Euro 2020 squad.

Cakir has another four-years remaining on his contract but Trabzonspor are in a poor financial position and could be forced to sell key players this summer.

The Claret-Blues are currently second in the Super Lig, three points behind league leaders Basaksehir but they do have a game in hand.