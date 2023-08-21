Leicester City Agree €10 million Deal For Turkish International

Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgun will join Leicester City on loan with an obligation to buy next season according to Turkish football journalist Yunus Sabuncuoglu.

The Turkish midfielder will join the Foxes for the 2023-24 season and Leicester will have to make the move permanent for €10m at the end of the campaign.

Akgun will initially join the Foxes on loan for the rest of the 2023-24 season and next summer he will sign permanently on a four-year contract as Leicester have an obligation to purchase him.

Sabuncuoglu claims that Leicester will pay €10 million (£8.55 million) for the winger once the lion ends.

Akgun, 23, has been capped once by Turkey and has made 28 appearances for Galatasaray, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

He is predominantly a right-winger, but can also play as an attacking midfielder.

Leicester are looking to strengthen their squad after being relegated from the Premier League last season. They have already signed Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen, and Stephy Mavididi, and Akgun is their latest addition.

The move is subject to Akgun agreeing personal terms with Leicester and completing a medical.

