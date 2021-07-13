Leicester City consider £12.8m offer for Schalke defender

Leicester City are considering a bid for Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kabak according to Patrick Berger, chief reporter at German publication Sport1.

Per the source, a £12.8m bid would be enough to entice Schalke into selling the centre-back.

READ: What next for the Turkey national team after the Euro 2020 disaster

Kabak has been given a week to clarify his future by his parent club.

Schalke sporting director Rouven Schroder revealed there have been enquiries but no bids yet.

#S04 have given Ozan Kabak one more week off to clarify his future. Leicester City is leading the race to land the 21-year-old defender. “There are enquiries for Ozan”, Schalke sports director Rouven Schröder confirms, “but no official bid yet!” Asking price €15m. 🦊 #Foxes 🔵⚪️ — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) July 12, 2021

The Foxes have been named favorites for Kabak who has been linked with several clubs following his loan stint at Liverpool over the second half of the season.

Leicester have been linked with a new centre-back to replace Wes Morgan who retired at the end of last season.

Kabak has Premier League experience under his belt, as well as Bundesliga, Super Lig and Champions League football.

The 21-year-old is unlikely to stay at Schalke following their relegation from the Bundesliga last term.

Kabak would join fellow Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu in the Leicester defence if he were to make the move.

The young defender is currently on holiday following a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign which saw Turkey exit in the group stage without a single point – Kabak did not, however, play for the Crescent-Stars in the tournament.