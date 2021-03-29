Leicester City could cut ties with winger at end of season despite €23m buy option

Leicester City could cut ties with Turkey international winger Cengiz Under at the end of the season according to Corriere dello Sport.

Per the source, the Foxes do not look likely to sign Under on a permanent deal once his loan move expires at the end of the current campaign.

READ: Turkey crush Norway 3-0 after sweeping aside Netherlands in World Cup qualifiers

Leicester do have a €23m buy option which remains active until the season ends.

There were high expectations for Under when he joined Leicester, following in the footsteps of his former Altinordu teammate Caglar Soyuncu.

Under and Soyuncu were roommates at academy level and both broke into professional football at the Izmir club together.

They remain close friends and it was thought that this could help Under settle in.

The report claims that Under has struggled with injuries this season and has failed to settle into the team when fit making just nine Premier League appearances with just one start.

He did feature in the Europa League but the Foxes were eliminated from the competition at the Last 16 stage.

Leicester paid an initial €3m for the loan and had a €23m option but it appears unlikely that they will make his move permanent unless Under finds form between now and the end of the season.