Leicester City defender agrees to join Atletico Madrid on four-year deal

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu has agreed to join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old Turkey international has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital for some time, and it now looks like a deal is close to being finalised.

Romano claims the deal was agreed in January and is now set to go ahead at the end of the season.

Soyuncu will be signing a four-year deal with the Spanish giants when his Leicester deal ends at the end of the season.

Çağlar Söyüncü has signed with Atlético Madrid, here we go confirmed! Deal was agreed in January and it’s now sealed as Turkish centre back will join Atléti in the summer as free agent. ⚪️🔴🇹🇷 #Atléti Söyüncü’s contract will be valid until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/oOYpId3CiI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2023

Soyuncu has fallen out of favor at Leicester this season, making just five appearances in all competitions

Soyuncu was frozen out of the team for most of the season under the management of Brendan Rodgers but he has started all three league games since Dean Smith took charge and has been one of the teams best players.

He has also been linked with a move to Galatasaray, but it seems that Atletico are the frontrunners for his signature.

Atletico are currently third in La Liga, and they are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the Champions League next season.